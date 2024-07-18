QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024: IIM Bangalore Tops Among Indian Institutes

Global education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds released the 2024 edition of the QS Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday, highlighting the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore as the top business school in India. IIM Bangalore secured the 41st position globally, an improvement from its 43rd rank in 2023.

Following IIM Bangalore, the Indian School of Business (ISB) holds the second place in the country. However, ISB has seen a decline in its global ranking, dropping from 100 last year to the '101-110' range this year. IIM Kozhikode and the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, have secured the third and fourth ranks, respectively, within the '171-180' range. IIM Indore and Woxsen School of Business follow at the fifth and sixth positions, both placed in the '181+' rank range.

Chairman Nunzio Quacquarelli, QS President, said, "As globalization continues to expand, understanding diverse perspectives, cultures, and customs becomes increasingly crucial in business and beyond. Executive MBA programs play a vital role in fostering these global professional networks. The world's leading programs emphasize international diversity, career outcomes, and high-quality intake as central elements of their offerings."

Worldwide, Oxford (Said) Business School bagged the top spot, moving up from the third position. Last year's top rank holder, HEC Paris, has descended to third. IESE Business School and MIT (Sloan) maintained their earlier positions of second and fourth, respectively. London Business School has entered the top five, moving from seventh to fifth.

Other notable shifts include Penn (Wharton), which has slipped from fifth to sixth, and IE Business School, which has fallen from sixth to tenth. Northwestern (Kellogg) and Yale School of Management have made significant jumps, moving from 11th and 13th to seventh and eighth respectively, while INSEAD has come to the ninth spot from eighth.

This year's QS Executive MBA Ranking comprises 194 of the world's best executive MBA programs across 45 countries and territories, highlighting the global reach and diversity of top-tier business education.