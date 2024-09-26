Top 10 Business Schools For Securing High-Paying Jobs

Securing a job in a competitive market requires a mix of hard and soft skills, and an MBA can give candidates a significant edge, often resulting in higher salaries and long-term financial gains. According to data from over 200 business schools, the top 10 institutions excel in preparing graduates for highly paid-roles across industries. The QS Global MBA Rankings 2024, released on Wednesday, provide valuable insights for students aiming to enrol in top business schools worldwide. Data from more than 200 business schools worldwide was analysed to identify the top 10 institutions for graduates securing top-tier positions. The leading MBA programs provide not only a substantial salary increase but also long-term returns on investment (ROI).

Top 10 Business Schools For High-Paying Jobs:

Average Salary: US$145,559 (Rs 1.21 crore)

88% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$1,149,441 (Rs 9.56 crore).

Average Salary: US$137,293 (Rs 1.14 crore)

89% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$1,149,441 (Rs 9.56 crore).

Average Salary: US$136,520 (Rs 1.13 crore)

94% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$919,375 (Rs 7.64 crore).

Average Salary: US$135,635 (Rs 1.13 crore)

83% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$1,028,601 (Rs 8.54 crore).

Average Salary: US$135,000 (Rs 1.12 crore)

95% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$878,307 (Rs 7.29 crore).

Average Salary: US$130,000 (Rs 1.08 crore)

96% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$893,793 (Rs 7.42 crore).

Average Salary: US$129,059 (Rs 1.07 crore)

94% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$958,581 (Rs 7.95 crore).

Average Salary: US$128,415 (Rs 1.07 crore)

92% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$930,818 (Rs 7.72 crore).

Average Salary: US$128,343 (Rs 1.07 crore)

90% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$883,446 (Rs 7.34 crore).

Average Salary: US$127,986 (Rs 1.06 crore)

92% of graduates accept job offers within 3 months.

10-year ROI: US$756,992 (Rs 6.29 crore).

These rankings reflect not just the quality of education, but the financial benefits of an MBA from top institutions, making them an attractive option for students seeking high salaries and long-term career growth.