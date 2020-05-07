Punjab Declares Vacation For Colleges, Universities From May 15

Higher educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut for summer vacation from May, reports news agency ANI. The summer vacations in the state will be observed in government colleges and universities across the state for a month, the news agency quoted Punjab Government tweet on Thursday.

The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15.

"The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15," the tweet read.

Universities and schools across India have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 which will last till May 17.

On Wednesday, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said over one lakh children participated an eight-day-long online video competition launched by the state government, creating a world record. Mr Singla said the campaign engaged around 2.5 crore people on social media.

The campaign, named 'Ambassadors of Home', was launched by the minister on April 27, inviting students from schools across 22 districts of Punjab to share their positive ideas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said 1,05,898 schoolchildren shared their videos, claiming that the campaign created a world record as never before so many students participated in an online video competition.

