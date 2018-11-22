Professor Himanshu Rai To Be The Next IIM Indore Director

Prof Himanshu Rai is currently Professor of Human Resource Management at IIM Lucknow

Prof Himanshu Rai, Professor of Human Resource Management at IIM Lucknow, has been appointed by the Board of Governors as the next Director for IIM Indore. Prof Rai will take over from Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, current Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on December 31, 2018, when his five-year term as director ends.

"Professor Himanshu Rai has been selected by the Board after a rigorous selection process. I am confident that he will take IIM Indore forward in keeping with our vision of being a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards," said the outgoing director Prof Krishnan.

Prof Rai has resumed teaching at IIM Lucknow from 1 September 2016 after a leave of two years.

In this 2-year period (1 September 2014 to 31 August 2016), he was the Dean, MISB Bocconi (India Campus of Bocconi, Milan), and Professor, SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan, Italy.

Prof Rai, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA), has been teaching PG and Doctoral students at IIM Lucknow (IIML) since 2006.

His core area is Human Resource Management, wherein he focuses on Negotiation; Mediation; Arbitration; Strategic HRM; and Leadership.

He frequently conducts training programmes and workshops for executives as well as bureaucrats around the world.

He has earlier taught in the HR area at XLRI Jamshedpur.

As the Convener of CAT 2010, he successfully led the largest format change in world's testing history exceeding all global standards of testing. Through his initiatives gender and educational background parity was achieved by IIMs.

