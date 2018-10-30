IIM Indore Summer Placement Sees 24 Per Cent Increase In Average Stipend Offers

IIM Indore continued to attract major financial organizations for the summer placement season

IIM Indore concluded its summer placement process for the batch of 2018-20. The students have been offered internships in a multitude of domains by esteemed recruiters. The institute surpassed the previous year's performance and witnessed an increase of 24% in the average stipend offered from last year. With the largest and most diverse batch across all IIMs, of 540 students (446 PGP + 94 IPM), IIM-I attracted 150+ recruiters along with 37 prominent new recruiters hiring for various roles in Automobiles, BFSI, Consulting, E-commerce, Energy, FMCG, Infrastructure & Real Estate, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Media and Telecom among others, said a statement form IIM Indore.

The average stipend offered was Rs 1.54 Lakhs and the median stipend witnessed a stupendous increase of 40%. The average stipend for the top 100 students stood at Rs 2.57 Lakhs, an increase of 19% while the highest stipend increased by 33% from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 4 lakhs.

"As testament to the diversity and the academic rigour of the combined batch, industry stalwarts made the campus one of their top recruiting destination in the country. Several recruiters across sectors chose to hire students in large numbers for multiple profiles while an influx of prominent new recruiters reassured the solid performance of IIM Indore students in the industry," said Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Indore.

IIM Indore continued to attract major financial organizations.

Marquee recruiters like American Express, Axis Bank, Barclays, CRISIL, D. E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Muthoot Fincorp, Nomura, Reserve Bank of India, Royal Bank of Scotland, SIDBI and Yes Bank participated in the process. Coveted roles were offered in Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate & Retail Banking, Financial Analytics, Investment Banking, Risk Management and Transaction Banking.

The institute also witnessed first-time recruiters like Barclays, Edelweiss GWAM, Kotak Wealth Management and Unimoni among others, highlighting the financial acumen of the students here.

IIM Indore has always been a sought-after campus in the Sales and Marketing domain.

The trend continued this year, with the highest number of roles being offered in this domain. Recruiters such as Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, Amway, Apollo Tyres, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum, Career Launcher, Cipla, ConAgra Foods, Dabur, Eli Lilly, GroupM, GlaxoSmithKline, HP Inc, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HT Media, ITC, Jubilant FoodWorks, L'Oreal, Marico, Nestle, OfBusiness, OLX, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Prataap Snacks, PUMA, Raymond, Royal Enfield, ShopClues, Sunteck Realty, TAFE, UB Group and Wildstone showed enthusiasm to recruit talent from IIM Indore. Brand Management, E-Commerce, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Product Branding, Sales Planning, General Trade and Modern Trade were some of the positions offered by these esteemed organizations.

AstraZeneca and Himalaya Drug Company hired for the first time from IIM Indore.

Consulting witnessed a steep increase with 19 % of the batch opting for consulting and strategy roles. Marquee recruiters like Boston Consulting Group recruited for the sixth time in a row along with Avalon Consulting, Ernst & Young, Government of Andhra Pradesh, IQVIA, Infosys Management Consulting, PricewaterhouseCoopers India, PricewaterhouseCoopers SDC, Synergy Consulting. The season saw Deloitte USI returning back after a brief hiatus and first-time recruiters including Bain Capability Centre, Everest Management Consulting, SKP Group, Thoucentric Management Consulting among others.

Aditya Birla Group recruited for its Leadership Associate Program (LEAP) for the very first time apart from recruiting through other channels for its Group Internship Program, as did other regular General Management domain recruiters like Eli Lilly, Essel Group, JSW Group, Maersk Line, Mahindra & Mahindra GMC, Raymond, Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea. The operations and HR domain have witnessed a surge this year with companies such as Amazon, Cummins, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and others participated in campus placements. New relationships were established with companies like Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Polycab, Tata Communications and others.

IT behemoths including Capgemini, Cognizant, Google, Intel, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro offered coveted profiles to IIM Indore students. Hindustan Unilever and General Electric continued to recruit interns for their coveted IT leadership programmes. Esteemed organizations such as Cigniti Technologies, Droom, GGK Tech, HP Inc, IndiaMart, Mahindra Comviva, MakeMyTrip, Media.net, Microland, Nissan Digital, Optum, Robert Bosch and Vodafone Idea Limited were some of the other leading organizations in the IT/Analytics domain at IIM Indore. The roles offered included Business Analyst, Development Manager, Product Manager and Project Manager among others.

There was a spike in the number of first-time recruiters with Aditya Birla Group, AstraZeneca, Bain Capability Centre, Barclays, Everest Management Consulting, Essel Group, Government of Andhra Pradesh, HP Inc, Intel, Kotak Wealth Management, Thoucentric Management Consulting, Unimoni and other top recruiters hiring students from the campus. The quality of the participating companies and the roles offered to stand as a testament to the calibre of the students of IIM Indore.

