All 427 Two-Year MBA Students Recruited In IIM Bangalore Summer Placements

All the 427 eligible 2-year MBA students of IIMB were recruited for summer placements

All the 427 eligible two- year MBA students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB were recruited for summer placements by over a hundred companies making 442 offers during October 23-27, 2018. Roles offered included Strategy Consulting, Niche Consulting, Business Analytics, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Commercial Banking, Sales and Marketing, Business Leadership, Product Management, Operations, Category Management and General Management.

"Timely resume and interview counselling as well as high alumni participation helped improve the summer placements this year," said Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, IIMB Chair of Career Development Services.

There were 123 offers made in the sought-after domain of Consulting from Bain & Company (19), Accenture Strategy (18), Boston Consulting Group (17), McKinsey & Company (13), AT Kearney (12), Alvarez & Marsal (6), Deloitte Strategy (6), Strategy& (4) and L.E.K. Consulting (3). Niche consulting offers were made by Nomura Consulting (9), Actus Advisors (4), Ernst & Young (4), Miebach Consulting (3), Infosys Management Consulting (3) and IBM Consulting (2).

There were 71 offers made in the equally sought after Finance, Banking and Investments domain including Goldman Sachs (7), Citibank (7), JP Morgan (6), Avendus Capital (4), Deutsche Bank (4), Blackstone (3), Barclays (3), Reliance Treasury (3), Blackrock (2), Moelis & Co (2), Union Bank of Switzerland (2), Royal Bank of Scotland (2), Bank of New York Mellon (2), Synergy Consulting (2), Bank of America (1), Arpwood Capital (1), Gaja Capital (1), Fireside Ventures (1), CTBC Bank (1), O3 Capital (1) Guru & Jana Auditors (1) and Temasek (1). Corporate Finance and Commercial Banking offers were from ICICI Bank (7), Bajaj Finserv (4), Axis Bank (1), Procter & Gamble Finance (1) and Development Bank of Singapore (1).

The E-Commerce sector remained a popular option at IIMB with 71 offers lead by Amazon (36), Flipkart (6), Cloudtail (5), Grofers (5), Swiggy (5), Dunzo (5), Uber (3), Prione (2), Udaan (1), OLX (1), Phone Pe (1) and MakeMyTrip (1).

As usual, there were plenty of Marketing and Sales domain offers (56 offers) at the IIMB campus including AB Inbev (10), Proctor & Gamble (5), Mondelez (4), Jubilant Foodworks (4), Hindustan Coca Cola Bottling (3), Microsoft Marketing (3), Asian Paints (3), Pidilite (3), Kimberly Clark (3), Puma (3), ITC (3), Johnson & Johnson Consumer (2), Coca Cola (2), Marico (2), Wipro Consumer (2), Colgate (1), Dabur (1), Nestle (1) and Amway (1).

As many as 35 Leadership Track or General Management Track offers were made by international business groups and Indian business conglomerates including Aditya Birla Group (8), Vedanta (6), Tata Administrative Services (4), CK Birla Group (4), Bajaj Auto (3), Reliance General Management (3), Mahindra & Mahindra (2), Airtel General Management (2), RPG Group (2), Johnson & Johnson (1).

In addition, there were 33 offers in the broad domain of Information Technology (IT) and IT Consulting from Microsoft IDC (7), PwC Technology (4), Aditya Birla Group Digital (3), Deloitte Technology Strategy (2), Capgemini (1), Intuit (1), Procter & Gamble IT (1) and Value Labs (1) with Business Analytics offers from Sprinklr (5), American Express (4), KPMG Analytics (2), Group M (2).

Other major summer recruiters in a range of domains made 53 offers including UnitedHealth Group (5), Samsung (5), Tata Sky (4), Vodafone (4), ACT Fibernet (4), Indigo (3), Gilbarco (3), Dr. Reddy (3), Boehringer Ingelheim (2), Glenmark (2), St. Gobain (2), JSW Steel (2), Business Forum (2), Monarch Real Estate (2), Airtel Product Management (2), Airtel Supply Chain (1), ReNew Power (1), Danaher (1), CBC India (1), Byjus (1), Primes & Zoom (1), Housing Man (1) and Amplus Solar (1).

"Higher intake by management consulting firms and increase in sales and marketing roles on offer have translated into a high number of offers for the largest batch so far," said Dibyajyoti Mohapatra, Student Placement Representative, IIM Bangalore.

