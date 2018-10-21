IIMB's PGPPM, PGP Students Announce The Launch Of Public Policy Summit

IIMB students announce the launch of Utthan a public policy summit to be held on November 11, 2018.

The students of the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) and the Public Policy Club of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIM Bangalore announce the launch of 'Utthan', a public policy summit, to be held at IIMB on November 11, 2018. The theme of the summit to be organised by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB students is 'De-globalisation - Is the tide reversing?'.

According to a statement from the premier management institute, the summit aims to provide a platform for enlightening talks that spark conversations around contemporary policy topics.

The summit will consist of three major events: a quiz competition, Quriosity; a case study competition, Samadhaan - the Solution, and a mock press competition, said the statement.

The highlight of the summit is a panel discussion, titled 'Samvaad', which will include panelists across industry, politics, and academia.

Registration for this public policy summit is free.

Interested readers may log on to https://bit.ly/2AdqdEI (original website link: http://www.iimb.ac.in/utthan-2018/) to register for this event.

