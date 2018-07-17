Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe Reappointed AICTE Chairman

The union government has renewed the appointment of Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe as the chairman of the tenchical and professional education regulator All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Prof. Sahasrabudhe, who was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati joined AICTE as Chairman on July 17, 2015.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved renewal of appointment of Prof. Sahasrabudhe till he attains the age of 65 years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe Graduated from BVB College of Engineering and Technology, Hubli affiliated to Karnataka University, Dharwad, Karnataka in Mechanical Engineering with first rank and Gold medal in 1980. Subsequently, he obtained Master's and Doctoral (with UGC Fellowship) degrees from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore in 1982 and 1989 respectively.

Prof Sahasrabudhe has in his illustrious career of over 30 years held several important academic, research and administrative positions.

