Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Academic Conference Tomorrow

The theme of the Conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system

A Conference on 'Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence' is being organized on September 29, 2018 in Vigyan Bhawan in which the Vice-Chancellors and Directors from more than 350 universities are participating. The Conference will be inaugurated in the morning by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be followed by breakout sessions covering eight thematic areas, said a statement from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).



This event is being organized jointly by educational regulators and institutes like UGC, AICTE, ICSSR, IGNCA, IGNOU, JNU and SGT University.

The theme of the Conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system and to work out a plan for a paradigm shift both in terms of achieving academic outcomes and also in regulation of education, said the statement.

The breakout sessions covering eight thematic areas namely:

Improving pedagogy for learner centric education - use of artificial intelligence for customized learning

From job seeking to job creating - improving innovation and entrepreneurship

Improving quality of research - focus on requirements of India

Bringing synergy among educational institutions - pooling of academic resources like sharing of libraries and exchange of knowledge

Building inclusive and integrated campuses - taking up activities which could bring emotional attachments of students to the campus

Participatory Governance models - facilitating participation of students in governance processes

Building robust financial models - supplementing Government resources by getting funds from alumni and also from corporate (CSR)

Promoting value education by building in universal values and life skills into education.



The valedictory session will be chaired by Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resource Development in which each of the eight groups will make presentation on the course of action that they have agreed upon.

This will be debated further in the Plenary Session and it is expected that a comprehensive action plan would emerge for improving the higher education sector in the country.

This Conference is in continuation of the efforts being made by the Ministry for evolving an action plan for transformation of the higher education sector, said the statement.

The first among this was held in Delhi during Vice-Chancellors' Conference from 26-28 July, 2018.

Click here for Education News

