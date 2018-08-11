IITs Instrumental In Nation-Building, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi At IIT Bombay Convocation

IITs Instrumental In Nation-Building, Says Narendra Modi At IIT Bombay Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the convocation ceremony at IIT Bombay. Addressing the students gathered, Narendra Modi said that IITs have built brand India globally and their success has helped India become one of the world's largest pools of technical manpower. PM Narendra Modi was addressing the 56th Annual Convocation of IIT Bombay.

In his address, the Prime Minister stressed that innovation and enterprise are the foundation of making India a developed nation. He said innovation was the 'buzzword' of the 21st century.

"If you don't innovate, you will stagnate. It is not just the government efforts. New ideas come from young minds at campuses and not government buildings and fancy offices," the prime minister said.

He said that the IITs were conceptualised to contribute to the task of nation-building through the use of technology and it can be seen in the way students from IITs are at the forefront of some of the best startups in India.

"The nation is proud of IITs and what IIT graduates have achieved. The success of IITs led to the creation of engineering colleges around the country. They were inspired by the IITs and this led to India becoming one of the world's largest pools of technical manpower," he said.

