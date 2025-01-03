Punjab Public Service Commission Invites Applications For 332 Posts, Check Details

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is inviting applications for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ppsc.gov.in, before the application deadline on January 31, 2025. A total of 322 vacancies are available across various posts.
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
- Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
- Tehsildar: 27 posts
- Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts
- Food and Civil Supply Officer: 13 posts
- Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts
- Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies: 21 posts
- Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts
- Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts
- Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade-2/District Probation Officer: 13 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. Those in the final year of their degree program can appear for the preliminary examination but must provide proof of passing to qualify for the main examination.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not older than 37 years as of January 1, 2025.
Selection ProcessThe recruitment process involves:
- Preliminary Examination: Two objective-type papers (200 marks each).
- Main Examination: Written test and interview.
The Preliminary Competitive Examination-2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 2025. Specific dates will be announced later.
Application Fee
- Ex-Servicemen, EWS, PWD, and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Servicemen (LDESM) from Punjab: Rs 500
- SC/ST from all states and Backward Classes of Punjab: Rs 750
- Other categories- Rs 1500
For further details, visit the official website of PPSC.