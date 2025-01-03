Punjab Public Service Commission Invites Applications For 332 Posts, Check Details

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is inviting applications for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ppsc.gov.in, before the application deadline on January 31, 2025. A total of 322 vacancies are available across various posts.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts

Tehsildar: 27 posts

Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts

Food and Civil Supply Officer: 13 posts

Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts

Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies: 21 posts

Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts

Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts

Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade-2/District Probation Officer: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. Those in the final year of their degree program can appear for the preliminary examination but must provide proof of passing to qualify for the main examination.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not older than 37 years as of January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

Preliminary Examination: Two objective-type papers (200 marks each).

Main Examination: Written test and interview.

The Preliminary Competitive Examination-2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 2025. Specific dates will be announced later.

Application Fee

Ex-Servicemen, EWS, PWD, and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Servicemen (LDESM) from Punjab: Rs 500

SC/ST from all states and Backward Classes of Punjab: Rs 750

Other categories- Rs 1500

For further details, visit the official website of PPSC.