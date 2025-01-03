Advertisement

Punjab Public Service Commission Invites Applications For 332 Posts, Check Details

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The preliminary examination-2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 2025. Specific dates will be announced later.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
PPSC Recruitment 2025: The deadline for application submission is January 31.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is inviting applications for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ppsc.gov.in, before the application deadline on January 31, 2025. A total of 322 vacancies are available across various posts.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

  • Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
  • Tehsildar: 27 posts
  • Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts
  • Food and Civil Supply Officer: 13 posts
  • Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts
  • Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies: 21 posts
  • Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts
  • Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade-2/District Probation Officer: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. Those in the final year of their degree program can appear for the preliminary examination but must provide proof of passing to qualify for the main examination.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not older than 37 years as of January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves:
  • Preliminary Examination: Two objective-type papers (200 marks each).
  • Main Examination: Written test and interview.

The Preliminary Competitive Examination-2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 2025. Specific dates will be announced later.

Application Fee

  • Ex-Servicemen, EWS, PWD, and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Servicemen (LDESM) from Punjab: Rs 500
  • SC/ST from all states and Backward Classes of Punjab: Rs 750
  • Other categories- Rs 1500 

For further details, visit the official website of PPSC.

Comments

