Punjab: Recruitment Process For Junior Engineer Post Begins, Over 200 Posts Reserved For Women

Punjab Public Service Commission to fill 697 posts of Junior Engineers.

The Punjab Public Service Commission has begun the recruitment process for filling 697 vacancies in Junior Engineer posts in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation. Application forms for these posts are available on the official website of the Commission.

Apply Online

Candidates should have obtained a Diploma of Junior Engineer in the relevant discipline from a State Technical Education Board or from a recognized University or Institution. Candidates should between 18-37 years of age and should have knowledge of Punjabi of matric or its equivalent standard.

The Commission will conduct a written exam for the selection of candidates. "No interview shall be conducted for selection to these posts," the Commission has said.

The written exam is scheduled to be held in April 2021. There will be negative marking (0.5 marks for each question) in the written examination for questions wrongly answered. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks. The pass mark in the exam is 45% marks (40% for the candidates belonging to scheduled caste of Punjab and backward classes of Punjab).

After the exam, the answer key will be released. "After the answer key is put on the PPSC website (after written examination), candidates will be permitted to raise objections if any. Candidates will be given four days to deliberate before putting up objections," the Commission has said.

