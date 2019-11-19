Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Exam Result Declared

A total of 4,339 candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam.

The result of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam has been declared for the judicial branch. This is the revised result of the exam as per the judgment passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, on November 6, on the 17 petitions filed against the answer key based on which the results were initially declared.

The said exam is the preliminary test for selection to the post of Civil Judge through the Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam, which was held on August 25. The first result was declared on September 25, in which 710 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam.

The Commission had released the answer keys, the next day of the exam and had invited suggestions from candidates. A total of 3,433 emails against 88 'erroneous' questions were submitted by the candidates. The answer keys were revised and a final answer key was released on September 17 and again objections were invited.

In the next round of answer key revision, the Commission received 64 mails having objections against 8 questions. However the expert committee didn't find any substance in the claims made by the candidates and finalised the answer key on September 24, a day before the results were announced.

Petitions were filed challenging the answer key on the ground that they are either ambiguous or incorrect.

The High Court had directed the Commission to recompute the results of other candidates, without disturbing the results of the 710 candidates who have qualified the exam.

The revised result is based on the final answer key.

The Punjab Public Service Commission had issued an advertisement in April and had invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 75 posts of Civil Judges (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrates in the State of Punjab, through the Public Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination 2019.

The Commission would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

A total of 4,339 candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam.

