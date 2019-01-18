Pondicherry University MBA-International Business Admission From January 24, CAT 2018 Scores A Criteria

The students will be admitted to the programme based on their CAT 2018 scores.

The admission process for the MBA- IB program offered by the Department of International Business (DIB) of Pondicherry University will begin from January 24, 2019. The students will be admitted to the programme, which won the "Dewang Mehta Award" for the best caliber syllabus inputs across the country, based on their CAT 2018 scores. The programme which prepares leader-managers in International Busines, has a sanctioned intake strength of 72 students in the course.

"In the current global scenario of highly competitive market, there is a need to groom and develop excellent talents to serve organizations across the globe. The MBA programs offered by the (DIB), helps to attract the cream of students who are aspiring to fly high in this competitive world," said K Mahesh, Public Relations Officer, Pondicherry University.

"The DIB looks for the best talented, committed and passionate students to pursue our course. This would facilitate the department to be in the global map and with the experienced teachers as a 'Global Think Tank'," he added.

Mr Mahesh also said the program equips the students with the practical nuances of conducting international business in a competitive environment.

At present, the department offers two-year, full time MBA - International Business programme with specialization in functional areas such as International Finance, Cross Cultural management, Human Resource, Global Operations & systems and Transnational Marketing & Branding.

The course is open to graduates from B.Com/ B.Com (CA)/ BBA / BCA / BSc (mathematics / statistics / computer science) / B.E, B.Tech with 50% marks, and a pass in the case of SC/ST or for differently-abled candidates.

DIB will shortlist the eligible candidates based on their CAT score 2018 during the third week of March 2019 and further shall be notified for Counseling and Admission.

The NRI and foreign nationals are exempted from undergoing the regular selection process.

However, foreign nationals are requested to route their applications through ICCR/MHRD, Government of India. The NRI candidates shall apply directly to the head of the department with proof of NRI status. The NRI status of the father or mother alone would be considered.

For further Admission details please refer to the official website of Pondicherry University, www.pondiuni.edu.in

