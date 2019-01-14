JNU Admission 2019: MBA Application Process Begins On January 20

This will be first batch of the newly announced course by the Delhi-based University

The "Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship" in Jawaharlal Nehru University will start its M.B.A. or Master of Business Administration admission process from January 20, 2019. This will be first batch of the newly announced course by the Delhi-based University, which is famous for its humanities programmes. Any candidate who is applying to get admission into the JNU M.B.A programme need to submit the CAT or Common Admission Test (conducted by IIMs) registration number while filling the application form.

JNU will use CAT scores for selecting the candidates for the M.B.A programme. IIMs have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme. Those having applied to the MBA programme of ABVSME, JNU, on qualifying the CAT will be shortlisted and then invited for an interview.

Since MBA is a professional course, no additional deprivation points (as it may be the case in some other JNU courses) will be taken into consideration for admission.

Application fees

Applicants for the JNU M.B.A programme at ABVSME, have to pay the following application fees (non-refundable):

Rs. 2000 (two thousand) only for General Category and OBC applicants.

Rs. 1000 (one thousand) only for SC/ST/PwD applicants.

JNU MBA Programme: Admission schedule

Start of online application process: January 20, 2019 (From 10 a.m.)

Closing of online application process: March 1, 2019 (till 11.59 p.m.)

Dates for MBA Viva/Interview of Shortlisted candidates: 15, 16 and 18 April 2019

Final Results to be declared: 26 April 2019

Booking of Seats: Start May 3, 2019 (10.00 a.m.);

Closing of booking: May 6, 2019 (till 11.59 p.m.)

Second List (if required): May 10, 2019

Booking of Seats for second list starts: May 10, 2019 (from 10 a.m.)

Booking of Seats for second list closing: May 14, 2019 (till 11.59 p.m.)

