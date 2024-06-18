Advertisement
Jawaharlal Nehru University MBA Admission 2024: Selection Process, Eligibility, Fees

JNU MBA Admission 2024: For candidates belonging to the General Category, OBC (NCL), and EWS, a minimum aggregate of 50% marks across all years/semesters or an equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is mandatory.

JNU MBA Admission 2024: Selection includes shortlisting based on CAT scores for GD and interview.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) closed the registration window for its MBA programme for the year 2024 on June 15. Applicants who cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 were eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the general category, OBC, and EWS must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their qualifying degree or an equivalent CGPA. SC, ST, and PwD candidates are eligible with a 5% relaxation.

Selection Process

  • Selection involves shortlisting based on CAT scores for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).
  • Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.
  • The final list of selected candidates will be based on the CAT score and marks obtained in the Group Discussion and Personal Interview, with respective weightage of 70%, 10%, and 20% of the CAT score.

For Foreign Nationals

Foreign nationals eligible for admission to the MBA programme must have a valid GMAT Score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor's degree.

Merit List

The merit list for final selection considers:

  • CAT Score: 70% weightage
  • Group Discussion: 10% weightage
  • Personal Interview: 20% weightage

Fee Structure

  • The fee structure for the MBA full-time programme is as follows:
  • General category: Rs 12 lakh, payable in 4 equal installments
  • OBC category: Rs 8 lakh, payable in 4 equal installments
  • ST/SC/PwD category: Rs 6 lakh, payable in 4 equal installments

Additional charges apply as per university norms.

Number of Seats

  • General category: 7 seats
  • SC: 3 seats
  • ST: 5 seats
  • OBC: 13 seats
  • EWS: 8 seats
  • PWD: 3 seats
