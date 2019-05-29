Pondicherry University To Conduct Entrance Examinations Next Month

Pondicherry University hall tickets released @ pondiuni.edu.in for entrance exams scheduled next month.

Pondicherry University, a teaching - cum - affiliating Central University, is conducting Entrance Examination on all India basis for admission to various Ph.D, PG, PG Integrated and PG Diploma courses (excluding MBA and MBA International Business) for the academic year 2019-20. The Examinations will be conducted on June 7, 8 and 9, 2019 at 33 cities throughout India in 64 centres. The online registration started on March 22, 2019 and was concluded on May 10, 2019. The students were permitted to apply for various courses offered by Pondicherry University through online across the country.

A total number of 41,160 applications have been received from the students throughout India who are interested to pursue their higher education in Pondicherry University in various programmes on Research, Post Graduate, Post Graduate Integrated and Post Graduate Diploma courses offered by Pondicherry University for the Academic Year 2019-2020, according to a statement from the varsity.

Pondicherry University offers 47 Ph.D (Research Programmes) courses and 58 Post Graduate courses along with 3 and 4 Post Graduate (Integrated) and P.G Diploma courses respectively.

All applicants applied for University Courses are required to visit the official website of Pondicherry University (www.pondiuni.edu.in) in order to get their hall tickets downloaded for appearing in the forthcoming entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted throughout the country.

