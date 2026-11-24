PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented a scheme offering financial assistance to students who belong to Economically Backward Classes (EWS), Other Backward Classes and De-Notified Tribes under the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI).

The intent behind this scheme is to help students so that they do not have to face financial difficulties while studying. This scheme covers students from school level to college level. Interested students can apply for this scholarship.

Those studying in classes 9th to 12th can get up to Rs 1.25 lakh scholarship annually. The scheme has five components such as pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, top class school education, top class college education, and construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls.

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Check the Eligibility to Apply

To be eligible for the scholarship scheme students must have scored at least 60% marks in class 8th or 10th. A parent's annual income must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh. Only students belonging to the OBC, EWS and DNT category are eligible for this scholarship. Students must be studying classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Applicants must meet the above-mentioned criteria in order to apply for the scholarship programme.

Scholarship Amount

The scholarship amount varies from class to class. Students can check the class wise amount below:

Class 9 and 10: Rs 75,000 per year

Class 11 and 12: Rs 1,25,000 per year

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Checklist of Documents

Provided below is the list of documents that the students need to keep ready with them when applying for the scholarship.

Income certificate

Category certificate

Aadhar card

Marksheet

Bank account details