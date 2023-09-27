PMs Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme To Be Based On School Merit, Check How To Apply

PM YASASVI has been introduced for the students from backward classes. (Representative image)

The Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) will be granted on the basis of merit this year as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the entrance test that was scheduled for September 29, 2023 for selecting the candidates to award the scholarships.



The students will now be awarded the scholarships on the basis of merit prepared based on marks scored in Class 8 and 10.



Candidates who scored 60 per cent or above in Class 8 and 10 are eligible to apply on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) portal. The students will be selected through the National Scholarship Portal.



The Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) had been introduced to benefit around 30,000 students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), Denotified Tribes (DNT) from top class schools. The annual income of parents and guardians of these students should not be more than Rs 2.5 Lakhs.



Under the scheme, the students will be entitled to get a scholarship of upto Rs 75,000 per annum for Class 9/10. While the students of Class 11/12 will be granted Rs 1,25,000 per annum . The amount will cover the school tuition fee/hostel fee of the students.



The scholarship for the current year will not be granted on the basis of entrance exam as it will put an extra burden on the applicants, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment noted in an official release.



For further details, the students are advised to visit the National Scholarship Portal and website of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.