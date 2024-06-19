Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

PM Modi To Inaugurate New Campus Of Nalanda University Today

The ruins of Nalanda were declared a UN Heritage Site in 2016.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
PM Modi To Inaugurate New Campus Of Nalanda University Today
Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new campus of the Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir today, June 19, 2024. The inauguration will take place at around 10:30 pm followed by a address of the gathering. The ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the heads of missions from 17 countries.

As per a PMO release, PM Modi will visit the ruins of Nalanda at around 9.45 am. The ruins of Nalanda were declared a UN Heritage Site in 2016.

Highlighting Nalanda's "strong connection with our glorious past, PM Modi took to X to say, "It's a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 am today, the new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."

 

'Net Zero' Green Campus
The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1,900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. It has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Nalanda And Rajgir, Nalanda University, Nalanda University Bihar
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details
PM Modi To Inaugurate New Campus Of Nalanda University Today
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Shortly, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Shortly, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;