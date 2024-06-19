Nalanda University's New Campus: All You Need To Know

In a significant milestone for higher education and the revival of historical glory, Nalanda University's new campus officially opened on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it. Situated near the ancient ruins in Bihar's Rajgir, a site of profound historical and educational significance, the modern campus marks a new chapter in the university's journey.
The university now comprises six schools: the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions; the School of Historical Studies; the School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; and the School of Sustainable Development and Management.
The campus has 24 large buildings, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,749 crore.
The university provides 137 scholarships to international students. Those enrolled in the postgraduate programmes for the academic years 2022-24 and 2023-25, as well as the PhD programme for 2023-27, include students from Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Liberia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, the USA, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.
The institution collaborates with 17 nations, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. These countries have signed MoUs to support the university.
Vice-chancellor Abhay Kumar Singh said the meticulous methods used to integrate the new campus with the ancient structures of Nalanda. The university is home to the world's largest library, housing over three lakh books and manuscripts.
The foundation stone for Nalanda University's new campus was laid in 2016.
According to the vice chancellor, after a special initiative by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 455 acres of land were acquired in Rajgir and handed over to the university administration.
Visiting the excavated remains of Nalanda was exemplary. It was an opportunity to be at one of the greatest seats of learning in the ancient world. This site offers a profound glimpse into the scholarly past that once thrived here. Nalanda has created an intellectual spirit that… pic.twitter.com/UAKCZZqXn4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2024
Founded in the fifth century, the ancient Nalanda University was a renowned educational centre that thrived for 800 years before succumbing to invaders in the 12th century.