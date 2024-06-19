Nalanda University's New Campus: All You Need To Know

In a significant milestone for higher education and the revival of historical glory, Nalanda University's new campus officially opened on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it. Situated near the ancient ruins in Bihar's Rajgir, a site of profound historical and educational significance, the modern campus marks a new chapter in the university's journey.

The university now comprises six schools: the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions; the School of Historical Studies; the School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; and the School of Sustainable Development and Management.