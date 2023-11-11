PM Modi Remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad On National Education Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. Recognising his contribution on to the education sector in the country, PM Modi tweeted that Maulana Azad was a profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle and his commitment to education was commendable.

PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people."

The country celebrates Mr Maulana's birthday as National Education Day every year. Mr Azad was the first education minister of independent India, who served from August 15, 1947 to February 2, 1958. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) had announced on September 11, 2008 about observing the day as National Education Day across the country.

Educational institutions in the country celebrate the day by organising seminars, symposia, essay-writing, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies on the importance of literacy in the country.