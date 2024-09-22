New Semiconductor Plant Talks At Quad Summit: What It Means For Employment

The semiconductor industry comprises companies that design and manufacture semiconductors and devices such as transistors and integrated circuits. Recently, US President Biden and Prime Minister Modi discussed establishing a new semiconductor fabrication plant during the Quad summit.

According to IANS, approximately Rs 1.52 lakh crore (nearly $18 billion) worth of investments have flowed into India's semiconductor manufacturing sector in a short span of time.

Reports suggest that India's semiconductor-related market is projected to reach $64 billion by 2026, nearly triple its size in 2019.

Semiconductors form the foundation of modern technology. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor chips are now integral to medical instruments, mobile phones, laptops, cars, trucks, trains, televisions, and almost every device on the planet. Here are the major job roles students can pursue in this growing industry:

Integrated Circuit (IC) Designer

An IC Designer focuses on creating and optimizing integrated circuits using tools and programming languages like VHDL or Verilog. Their role involves designing circuit frameworks, improving chip performance, and determining optimal chip placements.

Semiconductor Engineer

A Semiconductor Engineer is responsible for the design, development, and testing of semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, software, modules, interfaces, and structures.

Process Engineer

A Process Engineer develops and refines manufacturing processes for producing semiconductor devices, ensuring efficiency, precision, and high-quality output. Their expertise is critical for enhancing the fabrication process.

Programs Students Can Pursue in India:

Master of Technology in Very-large-scale integration (VLSI)

Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science with a specialization in Semiconductor Technology

Master of Technology in ECE with a specialization in Semiconductor Technology

Joint Master of Technology in Semiconductor Technology

Companies Offering Jobs in the Semiconductor Sector:

Broadcom, Qualcomm, Applied Materials, Intel, NXP Semiconductors, TSMC, Micron Technology, Nvidia, AMD, SK Hynix, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Broadcom Inc., Samsung Electronics and more.