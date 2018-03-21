Health Ministry Nod To Amend Rules For Candidates With Disabilities In PG Medical Courses

Union Health Minister J P Nadda termed it a "historic" decision for welfare of persons with disabilities in line with the prime minister's vision of "sabka saath, sabka vikaas" (with all, development for all), ensuring that they are equal contributors to the progress of the nation.
"Now all with 21 benchmark disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, can register for admission to medical courses," Mr Nadda said.
According to the amended provisions, the 21 types of disabilities include hearing impairment, locomotor disability, dwarfism, intellectual disability, autism, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and thalassemia.
