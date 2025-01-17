NBEMS Issues Notice For Grant Of Assistance For Medical Training Programme

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced financial assistance/sponsorship policy for the conduction of CME, conferences, seminars, training programmes for postgraduate medical trainees. CMEs, workshops, and conferences are crucial for medical PG trainees/faculty to stay updated with the latest advancements and evidence-based practices in medicine. They provide opportunities for skill enhancement, knowledge exchange, and professional networking, ultimately improving patient care.

The organisers seeking grant of sponsorship from NBEMS will be required to apply to NBEMS on prescribed application form, at least 60 days prior to conducting the event. The duly filled application form must be sent by post addressed to: Executive Director, NBEMS, Medical Enclave, Ansari Nagar, Ring Road, New Delhi 110029

The CME/workshop/seminar/conference/ training programme being conducted should meet the following criteria for grant of sponsorship/ financial assistance from NBEMS:

The programme should be intended for academic benefit of NBEMS/PG trainees and faculty.

Innovative Practices Workshops in upcoming sub-speciality should be encouraged.

The fee for NBEMS trainees should be subsidised.

It should be a national level event.

The organising body should be a recognised organisation/body at the national level.

The participants attending the event should be from pan India.

The event should be conducted for at least one full day.

At least one hour/day should be devoted to the topics of Ethics, communications and patients safety.

NBEMS would provide Cumulative Financial Assistance of maximum Rs 25 lakh per Financial year for CMEs, conferences, seminars, training programme.

NBEMS will provide approval of financial assistance for conduct of the CME before the conduct of the programme. However, the payment of the financial assistance will be made after the conduct of the CME to the official bank account of CME after submission of the Utilization certificate. Payment will not be made to any individual bank account. The organisers must submit a cancelled cheque to NBEMS along with the application form.