Pariksha Pe Charcha Registrations To Close On January 12, 168.09 Lakh Students Enrolled So Far

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024).

Registrations will soon close for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) which is scheduled to be held ahead of the board exams 2024. Interested students, teachers and parents who wish to participate in the programme can visit the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha to register for the same. The last date to register for the event is January 12, 2024.

Over 168.09 Lakh students have so far registered for the interaction programme with Prime Minister Modi. In addition, 12.7 Lakh teachers and 4.29 Lakh parents have also enrolled. The information is shared on the official website of the PPC.

The event is conducted annually by the government to help students bid farewell to exam stress and embrace inspiration for success, the Ministry of Education noted earlier. The event holds interaction between teachers and students who are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with Prime Minister Modi.

Students can participate in the programme by two ways- Student (Self Participation) and Participation through Teacher login. The competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12.

Meanwhile, students may also submit their questions to the prime minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers are also eligible to participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - which is led by Prime Minister Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. At the event, the Prime Minister shares tips to crack board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner.