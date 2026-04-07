Parents Queue Up For Admissions At Revamped Telangana Government School

A Telangana government school, which was recently revamped from old infrastructure to a new one, witnessed long queues of parents seeking admission for their children.

Pratheek Government Primary and High School in Bottuguda, Nalgonda has been completely rebuilt at a cost of over Rs 8 crore by Telangana Minister and local MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy through his foundation. It has been transformed from an old, poorly maintained school into a modern campus spread over 2,500 square yards.

Now, the school has 36 air-conditioned classrooms, digital boards, smart teaching with AI, computer labs and a digital library

From early Monday morning, many parents and students stood in queues, hoping to secure one of the limited seats. The demand was so high that applications came not only from Nalgonda district but also from nearby districts. Because of this, the school management is considering to introduce an entrance test from next year.

Students are taught using smart classrooms, AI tools, and digital learning methods. The school also plans to teach in both English and Urdu, with the help of well-qualified teachers.

Some of the main features of the school include:

36 air-conditioned classrooms

Smart classes with digital boards and AI-based teaching

Computer and digital learning labs

A well-equipped library and activity rooms

A large playground and sports facilities

Nutritious midday meals

Teaching in both English and Urdu

Focus on sports, creativity, and life skills along with studies

Many parents said the school now looks like a private or corporate school, and even better in some ways-without high fees.

A parent said, "This doesn't look like a government school. It looks like a corporate school or even a university."