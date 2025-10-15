Over 3,500 Apply For DU's Vice-Chancellor Internship, Interns To Join 55 Offices

More than 3,500 students have applied for Delhi University's Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) this year. Out of which 2,280 candidates have been shortlisted for the Group Discussion (GD) round, held between October 13 and 15. The shortlisted interns will soon be placed across 55 offices of the University, including administrative, academic, and student welfare departments.

Introduced in the academic year 2022-23, the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme was launched by the University through the Office of the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) to offer students a first-hand understanding of the functioning of university systems and, more broadly, of government administrative structures.

The VCIS offers two types of internships- a Part-Time Internship during the academic session and a Summer Internship during the vacation period.

The part-time internship will last for six months, with interns expected to contribute 8–10 hours per week and receive a stipend of Rs 5,775 per month.

The Summer Internship lasting two months, involves about 20 working hours per week, with a stipend of Rs 11,000 per month.

Officials said both formats are structured to ensure flexibility for students while helping them develop organisational, communication, and management skills. The initiative, they added, has already completed three successful cycles since its inception.

