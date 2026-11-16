Over 3,000 Agniveers, Naviks Graduate From INS Chilka Training School In Odisha

Agniveer: A record 3,358 personnel, including 142 women, participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP), marking the successful completion of training at INS Chilika in Odisha, officials said.

On Friday, the batch comprising 2,756 Agniveers, including 142 women, 286 Indian Navy Medical Assistants and 316 Naviks of the Indian Coast Guard, completed their 16 weeks of intensive ab initio training.

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Naval Staff, reviewed the parade, while Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, presided over the valedictory function.

During the training, personnel underwent academics, physical fitness, swimming, parade drills, outdoor activities and leadership development, with emphasis on discipline, teamwork and the core naval values of duty, honour and courage, an official said.

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Nachiketa Sanasam was adjudged Best Trainee in the SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) category, and Arbaz Amin in the MR (Matric Recruit) category. Deeksha emerged as Best Woman Trainee in the Overall Order of Merit. Amar Sakthi M and Arpit Sangwan were adjudged Best Navik GD (General Duty) and Best Navik DB (Domestic Branch), respectively.

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Apart from the young graduates, their families also witnessed the grand Passing Out Parade.