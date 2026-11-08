Army Cadet College January 2027 Registration Begins: Check Exam Date, Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application link for the Common Entrance Examination for Army Cadet College for the January 2027 session. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/accee.

Before applying for the exam candidates must go through the eligibility criteria. The registration window will remain open until November 30, 2026. Once the regular application window closes, candidates can submit the form by paying an additional fee of Rs 500.

To successfully register for the exam candidates need to pay the application fee using the online payment method such as credit card, debit card, UPI and Net banking. Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, OBC-NCL need to pay Rs 1,150 as the application fee. SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 950 to register for the exam.

Steps to Register for the Exam

Candidates can follow the steps below to register for the ACC Entrance exam 2027:

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/accee.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "Common Entrance Examination For ACC January 2027"

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, register for the exam using details.

Step 4: Now log in to the portal using the login credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form by entering personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents as per the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and save it for future reference.

The examination will be conducted on January 4, 2027 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will run for three hours from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The admit card will be released a few days before the exam date on the official portal.