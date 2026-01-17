Over 1,400 Postgraduates, 5 PhDs Applied At Delhi Labour Department

The Delhi labour department's employment exchange witnessed a significant number of job seekers in 2024. The employment exchange recorded 21,000 registrations in 2024, with 13,997 from men, 7,025 from women and 1 from a transgender person.

Among the job seekers, around 1,400 were postgraduates, 1,342 diploma holders and five PhD holders. In terms of education, 10,069 applicants had matric, higher secondary or intermediate-level education in 2024.

The highest number of graduates applying for jobs was from the Arts stream and accounted for 2,925 posts. The second highest 1,025 is from Science stream. The number of Science graduates applying in 2023 was 663.

As per data shared by news agency PTI, Delhi's unemployment rate increased to 2.1 per cent in 2023-24, up from 1.9 per cent earlier. Additionally, 1,567 trade unions were registered in the national capital in 2024.

As of April 2025, the minimum wage for candidates from the unskilled category was Rs 18,456 per month, and Rs 24,356 per month for graduates and above.

(With inputs from PTI)

