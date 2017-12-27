Osmania University Result 2017: MCA, BCTCA, BHMCT Exam Result Released; How To Check

New Delhi: Osmania University is in the process of releasing results and has released multiple results today. The University today released the result for BHMCT III year II-Sem (Makeup), BCTCA III year II-Sem (Makeup) for which the exams were conducted in October 2017, for MCA III year I-Sem (Supply); II year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I year II-Sem (Supply) & I-Sem(Supply) for which the exams were conducted in July/August 2017 and for MCA (CBCS) II-Semester(Main) and I-Sem (Supply) for which the exam was conducted in August 2017.
The University had earlier released the result for MA/M.Com./MCJ/MSW/M.Sc. II and IV Sem (Regular & Backlog) (Recounting) for which the exam was conducted in May/June 2017.
How to check Osmania University Result 2017?
Step one: Go to Osmania University website: www.osmania.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the 'Examination Results' tab on the homepage.
Step three: Click on the relevant result link.
Step four: Enter your hall ticket number.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
Step six: Click on print page and take a print out of your result.
