Osmania University Releases PGDBM Result 2017 Osmania University has declared the result for Post Graduate Diploma Business Management (PGDBM), both old and new, and Post Graduate Diploma in Town and City Planning (PGDTCP) exam held in August 2017.

Osmania University Releases PGDBM Result 2017 New Delhi: Osmania University has declared the result for Post Graduate Diploma Business Management (PGDBM), both old and new, and Post Graduate Diploma in Town and City Planning (PGDTCP) exam held in August 2017. Candidates can now check the same at the official website of the University at Osmania.ac.in. In case the website gets slow or does not respond, candidates are suggested to wait for a while before retrying. The University also released the M.Ed. IV Semester and I/II/III Semester October 2017 results yesterday.



How to check Osmania University Result?



Step one: Go to the University's official website: www. osmania.ac.in

Step two: Click on the Examination Result link on the home page.

Step three: Click on the subject specific result link.

Step four: Enter your Hall Ticket number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.



In September 2017, the university had postponed the internal assessments of graduate students because of the non-availability of student's data from DOST. DOST is the short form for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) which is the online admission portal for admission to undergraduate courses in the state. In order to provide financial benefit to students and give an easier alternative to application process, Telangana government had started the DOST previous year.



