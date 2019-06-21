CHSE Odisha +2 Results Soon; List of Websites Here

Odisha CHSE +2 results will be released on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha +2 results 2019: Odisha CHSE results for 2 lakh 70 thousand students will be released today. The Council for Higher Secondary Education or CHSE will release the Odisha +2 results for 2.35 lakh Arts stream students and 27 thousand Commerce stream students and 8 thousand vocational students who appeared for the annual Higher Secondary exams in March this year. The Odisha CHSE results will be released on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The official from the CHSE will release the results today at Bhubhaneswar.

The CHSE +2 results can be accessed from the official website of Odisha CHSE by entering the roll number and registration number of exminees.

The Council had released the CHSE Odisha results for Science stream students in the first week of June.

The Class 10 results in Odisha were announced in May this year.

Odisha +2 results 2019: List of websites

Odisha CHSE results 2019: The +2 results will be released on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The results will be available on these websites:

www.orissaresults.nic.in

www.chseodisha.nic.in

Students who qualify +2 exam will now be eligible to take admissions in colleges and universities for undergraduate and integrated master's programme in Odisha and outside. The students may also apply for admissions in Delhi University till June 22. State level colleges and universities will invite applications for the admission through advertisements in newspapers and websites. Students are suggested to monitor the official portals of all educational institutes for updates on admission.

