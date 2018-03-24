Online Petition By Delhi University's Teachers Garners Support; Demand Roll Back Of Graded Autonomy, HEFA The 5-day DUTA Strike has culminated with the protesters endorsing an online petition which will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

81 Shares EMAIL PRINT Online Petition By Delhi University's Teachers Garners Support New Delhi: The



The online petition has been moved by Rajib Ray, President FEDCUTA & DUTA and demands that government uphold the right to affordable quality education. The petition has been filed on Change.org (https://www.change.org/p/prime-minister-of-india-defend-public-funded-higher-education), which has in the past been used by teachers, academicians and students to raise vital issues.



At the time of writing this story, the petition has already received more than 15 thousand signatures. The goal is to get 25 thousand signatures on the petition.



DUTA has also expressed solidarity with all students and teachers in various universities protesting against Privatisation and has said that it will organize a massive People's March to the Parliament on Wednesday, 28 March. It will also continue its public campaign to spread awareness on the real implications of destructive policy measures that are leading to job-loss, unemployment and lack of security for teachers and unaffordable fees for majority of students.



The DUTA has also demanded a meeting with the HRD Minister and Higher Education Secretary on 28 March, so that policy issues can be discussed.



DUTA has urged the government to roll back steps like Graded Autonomy and HEFA and has urged the government to to abandon the Niti Aayog Action Agenda recommendations and instead, listen to the real stakeholders, i.e. students, teachers and karamcharis.



Click here for more



The 5-day DUTA Strike has culminated with the protesters endorsing an online petition which will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a press note issued by DUTA President Rajib Ray and DUTA Secretary Vivek Chaudhary, it was stated that the strike was against Autonomy, Loan-funding, anti-Reservation Roster, Negative Pay Revision and a host of other issues which threaten the foundations of public-funded higher education. The strike drew an overwhelming support from the teaching community, students, karamcharis and DU alumni. Every college has held continuous dharnas for the last five days.The online petition has been moved by Rajib Ray, President FEDCUTA & DUTA and demands that government uphold the right to affordable quality education. The petition has been filed on Change.org (https://www.change.org/p/prime-minister-of-india-defend-public-funded-higher-education), which has in the past been used by teachers, academicians and students to raise vital issues.At the time of writing this story, the petition has already received more than 15 thousand signatures. The goal is to get 25 thousand signatures on the petition.DUTA has also expressed solidarity with all students and teachers in various universities protesting against Privatisation and has said that it will organize a massive People's March to the Parliament on Wednesday, 28 March. It will also continue its public campaign to spread awareness on the real implications of destructive policy measures that are leading to job-loss, unemployment and lack of security for teachers and unaffordable fees for majority of students.The DUTA has also demanded a meeting with the HRD Minister and Higher Education Secretary on 28 March, so that policy issues can be discussed. DUTA has urged the government to roll back steps like Graded Autonomy and HEFA and has urged the government to to abandon the Niti Aayog Action Agenda recommendations and instead, listen to the real stakeholders, i.e. students, teachers and karamcharis.Click here for more Education News