Online Petition By Delhi University's Teachers Garners Support; Demand Roll Back Of Graded Autonomy, HEFA

The online petition has been moved by Rajib Ray, President FEDCUTA & DUTA and demands that government uphold the right to affordable quality education. The petition has been filed on Change.org (https://www.change.org/p/prime-minister-of-india-defend-public-funded-higher-education), which has in the past been used by teachers, academicians and students to raise vital issues.
At the time of writing this story, the petition has already received more than 15 thousand signatures. The goal is to get 25 thousand signatures on the petition.
DUTA has also expressed solidarity with all students and teachers in various universities protesting against Privatisation and has said that it will organize a massive People's March to the Parliament on Wednesday, 28 March. It will also continue its public campaign to spread awareness on the real implications of destructive policy measures that are leading to job-loss, unemployment and lack of security for teachers and unaffordable fees for majority of students.
The DUTA has also demanded a meeting with the HRD Minister and Higher Education Secretary on 28 March, so that policy issues can be discussed.
