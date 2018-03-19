Delhi University Teachers To Go On Strike From Today Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) claims that the centre/state's 70:30 formula for funding universities would lead to privatization and commercialization of public-funded education in the country.

Delhi University teachers will go on a five-day strike from today to protest against what they call "policy assault" on higher education in the country.



Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) claims that the centre/state's 70:30 formula for funding universities would lead to privatization and commercialization of public-funded education in the country, making it inaccessible to large sections of students.



The teachers' body wants inclusion of 100% financial assistance to institutions of higher education for uniform and simultaneous implementation of 7th Pay Revision Scales in all states, and withdrawal of proposals replacing grants by loans through HEFA, Graded Autonomy and Autonomous College Scheme.



The Teachers' Association has also demanded a circular notifying fresh reservation rosters for SC/ST category be withdrawn immediately and consultation with stake-holders held. "The 5th March 2018 letter of the UGC marks a significant U-turn in the reservation policy of the government as it directs universities to prepare rosters Department/Subject-wise. As a result, there will not be adequate representation in teaching positions for SC/ST/OBC categories as per the Constitutional requirement of 15%, 7.5% and 27% respectively," DUTA said in a statement.



The body is also demanding counting of total past service in temporary and Ad-hoc capacity for appointments and promotions and withdrawal of the March 5 UGC notification for implementation of Department-wise Roster and Continuation of 200-point Reservation Roster with University/College as Unit.



"It is unfortunate that the appointments which should have been completed by now stands jeopardized because of this U-turn by the Government. The University must seek permission to complete this round of appointments on the basis of the advertisements as per the existing reservation roster," it said.



