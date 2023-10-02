On Gandhi Jayanti, List Of Universities Offering Course On Him

Mahatma Gandhi.

Various universities and institutes across the country are offering short term, certificate, undergraduate, masters or research programme on Mahatma Gandhi that are designed to inculcate the values of peace, justice, non-violence and equality among the learners. Here are the list of such universities offering courses inspired by the life of Gandhi.

Online course on Gandhi and Children, Gandhigram Rural Institute, (Deemed University)

The online course on Gandhi and Children is introduced by the Tamil Nadu based Gandhigram Rural Institute. Department of Gandhian Thought and Peace Science at the institute offers the online course with the objective to spread the values and social responsibilities through Gandhiji's life stories. The aim of the course is to inspire and prepare the children for building peaceful future society. Children of the age group 11 to 14 can join this programme.

This course consists of twelve lessons from Gandhiji's life history. At the end of each lesson, the students will be given simple, thought provoking and creative questions. After the end of every month, the students are required to read and answer at least four lessons. The candidate should write the answer and send them back to the institute. The answer will be corrected with due comments and sent back to the candidate with the scores. The issue of certificate will be based on the sum total of scores obtained by the candidate for the maximum of 100. On completion of the course, the students will be awarded a certificate free of cost by the department.

Gandhian Studies, Gujarat Vidyapith

Gujarat Vidyapith was founded by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920. It is a deemed university since 1963. Department of Gandhian Studies at Gujarat Vidyapith offers a regular course on Gandhian Studies. The course includes topics such as Mahatma in the Making, Indian Freedom Movement, and Gandhi in History. The course components include Research Methodology and fieldwork based on Constructive Programme (15-days) and Padyatra Submission of Report (presentation and discussion). The Institute imparts higher education with an integrated system of education teaching from the nursery to the doctorate level.



Mahatma Gandhi Peace Centre, University of Mumbai

The Mahatma Gandhi Peace Centre, University of Mumbai has multidisciplinary courses that are designed to add value to the existing educational system. Through the programme, the institute envisions in contributing towards a community that thrives on total acceptance and equality of all faiths and classes. The institute offers short term and certificate courses to develop ideals of peace, justice, non-violence and equality into realities of today's society. The teaching is imparted by organising talks, conference, guest lectures, youth training programme in collaboration with other agencies.

The course will also add value to the existing educational system and encourage interdisciplinary research in the area of Peace and Conflict.



Master of Arts in Gandhi and Peace Studies (MAGPS), IGNOU

The main objective of the programme is to promote both theoretical and applied research in Gandhian Studies, Peace, Conflict Management and Social Regeneration. The masters programme in Gandhi and Peace Studies is a specialised area for those who are interested in understanding evaluation and implementation of Gandhian model of development and conflict resolution. Accordingly, the course will contain Gandhi's views and perceptions on economic, social, gender, political, environmental and sustainable development issues. It will also contain critiques and evaluation of Gandhian concepts, its relevance in the contemporary world and contributions made by Gandhian scholars in the further development of Gandhian thought and progress. The primary thrust of the programme is to educate learners, particularly the younger generation, to the thoughts and ideas of Gandhi and its place in the contemporary world. The programme is offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode throughout the country both in Hindi and English Medium.

