OICL Administrative Officers Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts Dec 3 For 300 Posts, Apply Here

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has invited applications for 300 Administrative Officers (Grade 1) posts. The registrations will begin tomorrow, December 3 at 6:30 pm and continue till 12 pm of December 12, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the company - orientalinsurance.org.in.

OICL AO 2025 Recruitment: Important Dates

The fee payment facility will also be available besides the application form. The preliminary examinatin (tier 1) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026 for both Generalist and Hindi officers.

The mains (tier 2) exams will be held on February 28, 2026 (tentative date).

OICL Administrative Officers Recruitment 2025: Vacancies, Eligibility

Vacancies Available

Of the total vacancies, 285 are for Generalist officers. They are reserved for different categories including 123 for Unreserved Categories (UR), 68 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 42 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 24 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 28 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The rest 15 vacancies are for Hindi Officers.

Eligibility

The Generalist Officer vacancy requires a Graduate / Post Graduate degree in any stream from a recognized University with at least 60 per cent marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55 per cent for SC/ST candidates), while Hindi officer aspirants require a Master's in any one of the mentioned fields in the recruitment notification.

Canndidate should be aged between 21 and 30 years. Age relaxation of up to 3 years in case of OBC, 5 years in case of ST/SC, 10 years for Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwbD) and other candidate category is applicable.

The application link will be made available tomorrow, December 3, 2025 on the official website.

Detailed Notification - "OICL AO 2025 Recruitment Notification Link"