OFSS Bihar 2018: Window Open For Compartment Exam Qualified Candidates; Know Details

The OFSS Bihar second cut off list was released this week.

OFSS Bihar 2018: OFSS or Online Facilitation System for Students Bihar has started to registration process for candidates who have qualified the matric compartmental exam. The registration for these candidates will be held on the official website of OFSS, ofssbihar.in. BSEB had released the Class 10 or Matric compartmental results last week. Meanwhile, the OFSS, the single window system in the state which facilitates the admission process in both Intermediate (Class 12) schools and Degree colleges, has also released the second cut-off list for intermediate admissions in various colleges.

The students will have to apply using the official website of OFSS Bihar, ofssbihar.in, to be featured in the next cut-off list of the admissions. The students will be allocated schools/colleges based the merit list.

As per reports by certain media outlets, more than 9 lakh students have featured in the first admission list. Through this process, admission is being conducted for more than 3000 intermediate schools and colleges across the state.

Students who have been allotted a seat in the second list can download their intimation letter form the official OFSS website Or the students can also check the cut off details of the colleges from the official website. Students must not report without their intimation letters.

The admission based on first list was conducted till August 25, 2018. Students were also allowed to exercise the slide-up option till August 25.

The second cut off released this week.

The official website of OFSS has also host a portal for Grievance Redressal for candidates.

