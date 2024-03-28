Odisha To Collaborate With Education Ministry To Implement PM SHRI Scheme

The PM SHRI School initiative is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India.

In a significant move aimed at boosting the education sector in the state, the Odisha government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to implement the PM SHRI Schools scheme. The MoU is slated to be signed before the commencement of academic year 2024-25.

"Odisha Government has taken a far-reaching decision to sign an MoU with Ministry of Education, Government of India to implement PM SHRI Scheme," the Ministry of Education stated in an official release on X.

"We enthusiastically support this initiative as it reflects our collective dedication to strengthen school education and ensuring the comprehensive development of students in Odisha," it added.

The PM SHRI scheme, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), aims to establish over 14,500 model schools across India.



These schools aim to create an inclusive learning environment where every student feels valued and supported, fostering a culture of engaged citizenship as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

With an anticipated direct impact on more than 20 lakh students, the scheme seeks to enhance the quality of school education and drive policy formulation and implementation. Over a span of five years, from 2022-23 to 2026-27, the initiative aims to not only benefit the immediate beneficiaries but also serve as a blueprint for enhancing educational standards nationwide.