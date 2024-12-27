Odisha Police Constable 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released, Objection Deadline Announced

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable computer-based recruitment examination has been released today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the SSB portal. Those who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by December 30, supported by relevant documents.

Fee For Raising Objections

A fee of Rs 250 per question will be charged for raising objections. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting applicable bank charges. Objections submitted offline or after the deadline will not be entertained.

The recruitment examination for constable vacancies was held from December 7 to 18 at various test centres across the country.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in the Odisha Police. Initially, the notification was issued for 1,360 vacancies, with an additional 720 vacancies added later.

As per SSB Odisha, marks for the multi-shift Constable recruitment examination will be normalised using the formula adopted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its recruitment and competitive exams.

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download