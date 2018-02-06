BSE Odisha To Conduct Class 10 HSC Exam From 23 February 2018

Odisha HSC Date Sheet 2018
- 23 February 2018: First Language
- 26 February 2018: Second Language
- 28 February 2018: Third Language, Vocational Trade Theory
- 3 March 2018: Mathematics
- 4 March 2018: TLV (Practical), Visual Art (Practical)
- 6 March 2018: Science
- 8 March 2018: Social Science
The Board will conduct part 1 (objective) from 9.00 am to 10.00 am. Candidates will get 15 minutes for going through the question paper.
Last year, Odisha High School Certificate examination was held from February 28 to March 4; more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
The Board has also released exam time table for Madhyama Sanskrit exam which will be held in the second shift (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm) from 23 February to 7 March.
