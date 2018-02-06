BSE Odisha To Conduct Class 10 HSC Exam From 23 February 2018 Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha commonly known as Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Odisha has released class 10 (High School Certificate/ HSC) exam time table.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Odisha HSC Exam On 23 February; Know Details New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha commonly known as Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Odisha has released class 10 (High School Certificate/ HSC) exam time table. The exam will be held on the same shift (9.00 am to 11.30 am) for regular and ex-regular candidates and there will be one question paper for both. However candidates will be given 15 minutes extra for Mathematics exam. Practical exams for vocational courses will be held in the respective schools from 12 February 2017 till 17 February 2017.



Odisha HSC Date Sheet 2018 23 February 2018: First Language

26 February 2018: Second Language

28 February 2018: Third Language, Vocational Trade Theory

3 March 2018: Mathematics

4 March 2018: TLV (Practical), Visual Art (Practical)

6 March 2018: Science

8 March 2018: Social Science

The Board will conduct part 1 (objective) from 9.00 am to 10.00 am. Candidates will get 15 minutes for going through the question paper.



Last year, Odisha High School Certificate examination was held from February 28 to March 4; more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the exam.



The Board has also released exam time table for Madhyama Sanskrit exam which will be held in the second shift (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm) from 23 February to 7 March.



Likewise SIOS class 10 exam will be held from 23 February till 8 March 2018.



Click here for more



