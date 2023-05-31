Odisha CHSE To Declare Class 12 Science And Commerce Results 2023 Today

Odisha 12th Result 2023: In 2022, a total of 94.12 per cent of students cleared the exam.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha will announce the class 12 results 2023 for the Science and Commerce streams today. The result will be published on the official website of the board - chseodisha.nic.in. Once the link is active, students will be able to view their scorecards through individual login.

The CHSE Odisha class 12 examinations 2023 were held from March 1 to April 5. The exams for the Science stream began on March 1 while the Commerce and Arts stream exams started on March 2 and ended on April 4 and April 5, respectively.

How to check Odisha board class 12 Science and Commerce results 2023.

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Odisha board.

Step – 2 Click on the link for CHSE class 12 examination result 2023.

Step – 3 Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step – 4 Your result will appear on the screen.

Step – 5 Download the e-marksheet and take printout for future reference.

In 2022, a total of 94.12 per cent of students cleared the Odisha board class 12 Science exam. The pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 89.20 per cent. In the Plus Two Arts stream exam, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.10 per cent.

Last year, the Odisha board class 12 examinations were held from April 28 to May 31 and around 3.22 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent or obtain at least a Grade D in every subject to qualify for the CHSE class 12 exams.

The Odisha board is expected to declare the class 12 exam results for the Arts stream soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for the same.