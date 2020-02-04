OBC reservation in KV, JNV under government's consideration: Education Minister

The proposal to introduce 27% reservation for OBC students in all Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country is under active consideration of the government.

This information was shared by Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Lok Sabha while replying to questions on if government has plans to adopt 27% reservation for OBCs in KVs and JNVs.

The question was asked by Adoor Prakash, TR Paarivendhar, A. Ganeshamurthi and AKP Chinraj.

The HRD Ministry had decided in December 2019 to extend reservation benefits to other backward classes (OBC) in KVs and JNVs from the academic session 2020-2021.

"In view of the comments of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the specific views of Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the applicability of provisions of CEI Act, 2006 to KVs and JNVs in so far as it relates to grant of reservation to OBC students for admission in these Vidyalayas, the ministry has approved the extension of the benefits of reservation to OBC students for admissions in JNVs and KVs," news agency ANI had quoted HRD Ministry sources as saying.

To questions asked in the Lok Sabha on how many seats will be available under this reservation scheme and how many students will be benefited from this facility, the HRD Minister gave an overarching answer that the matter is under active consideration of the government.

