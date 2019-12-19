HRD Approves OBC Reservation In Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission

OBC students will be benefitted from the academic session 2020-21.

Ministry of Human Resource Development or HRD has decided to extend the reservation benefits to Other Backward Community or OBC students inJawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) from Academic session 2020-21. News agency Asian News International reported yesterday that the HRD Ministry approved the decision on Wednesday for the extension of reservation to OBC students for admission in these centrally funded schools across India.

A total of 1,227 KVs function in the country teaching 13,15,157 students with 45,477 supporting staff including faculty members. KVs which is run by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan work under the supervision of HRD Ministry.

At present, 661 JNVs are sanctioned in 28 States and 7 Union Territories, out of which 636 are functioning.

OBC students will now be benefitted from a reservation of 27 percent in KVs and JNVs.

"In view of the comments of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the specific views of Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the applicability of provisions of CEI Act, 2006 to KVs and JNVs in so far as it relates to grant of reservation to OBC students for admission in these Vidyalayas, the ministry has approved the extension of the benefits of reservation to OBC students for admissions in JNVs and KVs," Asian News International quoted HRD Ministry sources as saying.

The admission guidelines may be accordingly modified by KVS and NVS for information of all concerned, as per the HRD, the news agency reported.

Both KVs and JNVs follow Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE syllabus.

