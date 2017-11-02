NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now

The application process for the NTSE exam was conducted online. The online application was accepted till September 22, 2017.
NTSE Admit Cards / Admit Cards 2017: How to download
NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets / Admit Cards Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now
Students willing to appear for the NTSE scholarship can download the admit cards from Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana official website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in.
To download the hall tickets of other states, the students may access the websites of state education councils or boards.
NTSE Exam Pattern
The exam will consist of a Mental Ability Test consisting of 50 questions, Language Comprehensive Test consisting of 50 questions, and Scholastic Aptitude Test consisting of 100 questions. Each question will carry one mark. Language Comprehension Test will have questions in either in Telugu or Urdu or English. The Scholastic Aptitude Test will have 40 questions from Social Science, 40 questions from Science, and 20 questions from Mathematics.
