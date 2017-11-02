NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now

The admit cards or hall tickets of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for class 10 in Telangana state have been released on the official website of Telanganga Board of Secondary Education

Education | Posted by | Updated: November 02, 2017 21:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now

NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets / Admit Cards Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now

New Delhi:  The admit cards or hall tickets of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for class 10 students in Telangana state have been released on the official website of Telanganga Board of Secondary Education. The NTSE exam will be conducted on November 5, 2017. Students who are studying in class 10 in the current academic year in any recognized school in the state including Kendriya Vidyalaya and schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE are eligible to appear for NTSE exam. Students who have received National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scholarships are eligible to appear but such candidates will have to forego further NMMS scholarship if they are selected for NTS scholarship. 

The application process for the NTSE exam was conducted online. The online application was accepted till September 22, 2017. 
 

NTSE Admit Cards / Admit Cards 2017: How to download

ntse admit card, ntse, bse telangana, ntse exam, nmms exam 2017, ntse sample papers, scert haryana, nmms admit card
NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets / Admit Cards Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now

Students willing to appear for the NTSE scholarship can download the admit cards from Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana official website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

To download the hall tickets of other states, the students may access the websites of state education councils or boards.

NTSE Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of a Mental Ability Test consisting of 50 questions, Language Comprehensive Test  consisting of 50 questions, and Scholastic Aptitude Test consisting of 100 questions. Each question will carry one mark. Language Comprehension Test will have questions in either in Telugu or Urdu or English. The Scholastic Aptitude Test will have 40 questions from Social Science, 40 questions from Science, and 20 questions from Mathematics. 

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

NTSE Hall TicketNTSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................