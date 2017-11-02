NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now The admit cards or hall tickets of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for class 10 in Telangana state have been released on the official website of Telanganga Board of Secondary Education

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NTSE Telangana Hall Tickets / Admit Cards Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now New Delhi: The admit cards or hall tickets of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for class 10 students in Telangana state have been released on the official website of Telanganga Board of Secondary Education. The NTSE exam will be conducted on November 5, 2017. Students who are studying in class 10 in the current academic year in any recognized school in the state including Kendriya Vidyalaya and schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE are eligible to appear for NTSE exam. Students who have received National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scholarships are eligible to appear but such candidates will have to forego further NMMS scholarship if they are selected for NTS scholarship.



The

NTSE Admit Cards / Admit Cards 2017: How to download



Students willing to appear for the NTSE scholarship can download the admit cards from Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana official website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in.



To download the hall tickets of other states, the students may access the websites of state education councils or boards.



NTSE Exam Pattern



The exam will consist of a Mental Ability Test consisting of 50 questions, Language Comprehensive Test consisting of 50 questions, and Scholastic Aptitude Test consisting of 100 questions. Each question will carry one mark. Language Comprehension Test will have questions in either in Telugu or Urdu or English. The Scholastic Aptitude Test will have 40 questions from Social Science, 40 questions from Science, and 20 questions from Mathematics.



