2,103 Students Clear National Talent Search Exam (NTSE)

This year the national level exam was held on June 16.

Final results have been announced for the National Talent Search examination (NTSE) conducted NCERT. A total of 2,103 students have made it to the final merit list, after clearing two stage exams, and are now eligible to avail the National Talent Search scholarship.

This year the number of scholarships was raised to 2000 from 1000.

Selection to the final merit list includes clearing the state level exam and the national level exam. Both the exams include mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test and there is no negative marking in these exams.

At higher secondary level candidates shall receive scholarship of Rs 1250 per month. For graduate and postgraduate students, the scholarship amount is Rs 2000 per month.

The remuneration for PhD students, who are selected for this scholarship, would be as per the UGC norms.

Meanwhile, NCERT has announced the exam dates for NTSE 2020. While the state level exams will be held in November, the national level exam will be held on May 10, 2020.

Candidates can apply at the official website of the NCERT latest by December 31. Application form for the students studying abroad will be available online in October.

