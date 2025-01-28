Explained: How Will The Revamped National Talent Search Examination Look Like?

The government is soon expected to release a revamp of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) which was discontinued after 2020. The exam had been running since 1963 and would select about 2,000 meritorious Class 10 students for awarding monthly scholarships and mentoring right until the postgraduate level. The NTSE was halted in 2021 for further review. Here are some of the possible changes that can be introduced in the revamped National Talent Search Examination.

As per a report published in The Economic Times, the centre is likely to introduce the exam at two levels instead of the previously held single year. The exam was until 2020 held only at the Class 10 level, however, the centre is now considering to conduct two exams- one at Class 9 and 10 level and the other at Class 11 and 12 level.

The two exams may further result in increased financial expenditure. After the introduction of two exams, there may be a rise in the number of scholarships from the previous 2,000 per year to over 12,000.

The government is also planning to address several concerns related to the former NTSE scheme. The previous scheme was criticised for biased selection of students. As per reports, there was bias in selection of students from urban and private schools, girls and boys. The report also noted that the average number of students being offered the scholarship has remained "abysmally low" at only 5 to 6 awardees per lakh students enrolled. This indicated that a vast number of deserving students have remained deprived of this benefit.

The Union education ministry is also planning to introduce digital saturation across schools. This will include ensuring digital devices for students as well as AI assistance to teachers. As per the plan, students of classes 9-12 will get computer access to a saturation point. In Phase 2, a similar saturation drive will be organised for classes 6 to 8.

Under the plan, a major focus of the government is to train teachers in Artificial Intelligence.