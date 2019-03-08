Scholarships For National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) Doubled

NTSE 2019 Date, Application, Scholarship, Other Details

This year onwards the NTSE scholarships will be awarded to 2000 meritorious students. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the enhancement of scholarships from 1000 to 2000. The scholarship amount was increased last year. "As on date 2000 scholarships are awarded in the country with reservation of 15 percent for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for other backward classes and 4 percent for group of students with benchmark disabilities," said NCERT.

The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE is held in two levels-state level (stage 1) and national level (stage 2).

The first stage exam is held on the first Sunday of November except in Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Meghalaya and Mizoram where it is held on first Saturday of November. The exam includes mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test. There is no negative working.

The second stage exam is held on the second Sunday of May. Candidates who qualify the first stage exam are eligible to appear for this exam. The exam is held in Assamiya, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages.

OBC reservation and scholarship numbers were in the pipeline since a year. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced the changes last year.

