MHRD Approves OBC Reservation For NTSE Stage II, Decision Underway To Double Up Scholarships

This year, the scholarship amount has been increased for class 11 to 12 students (Rs 1250) and UG, PG students (Rs 2000).
Approved reservation for #OBC students in #NTSE National Talent Search Examination Stage-II conducted by @NCERT. pic.twitter.com/FRoM8DTsQn— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 31, 2017
As of now, 15% reservation is for candidates belonging to SC category, 7.5% for ST category and 4% for physically challenged students.
The last date for submission of application for NTSE 2018 stage II is 31 December 2017. The stage II, which is the national level exam will be held on 13 May 2018 at 36 centres nationwide. The exam will comprise of three papers: Mental Ability Test (MAT), Language Test (LT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Qualifying marks is 40% for candidates from general category and 32% for others. No change in the qualifying marks for OBC candidates has been notified yet.
NTSE is held every year in two stages: state level called as stage I and national level known as stage II.
